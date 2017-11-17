- Advertisement -

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has confirmed November 21 for the opening of orientation camps for prospective Batch B, Stream 1, corps members nationwide.

This was announced on the Twitter handle of NYSC on Friday.

Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC spokesperson, also confirmed the date.

NYSC says highlights of the exercise are as follows :

(a) Commencement of Registration: Tuesday 21st November, 2017

(b) Cut-off date for Registration: 12 midnight, Wednesday, 22nd November, 2017

(c) Swearing-In Ceremony: Thursday,23rd November,2017

(d) Official Closing Ceremony: Monday, 11th December, 2017

It urged prospective corps members to report promptly to the orientation camps in their states of deployment at the camp addresses indicated in their call-up letters.

The NYSC scheme was created in 1973 to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”

According to the NYSC, the purpose of the scheme is primarily to inculcate in Nigerian youth the spirit of selfless service to the community, and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians, irrespective of cultural or social background.