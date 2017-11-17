- Advertisement -

The Adamawa Government on Friday announced the commencement of the registration of unemployed youths into the state’s Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme.

Mrs Felicia Nzomisaki, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Agriculture, made the announcement in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

“The Adamawa Government has started the registration of thousands of unemployed youths across the state, with the aim of involving them in dry season and livestock farming.

“The project, under the Accelerated Agricultural Development Programme, is designed and supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),’’ she said.

Nzomisaki said that under the scheme, the state government would register more than 500,000 youths across the state.

The permanent secretary, who said that the programme was undertaken in collaboration with the CBN, stressed that unemployed youths with ages between 18 years and 35 years would be registered for the scheme.

Nzomisaki said that the scheme was designed to support the nation’s efforts to boost food production and alleviate poverty among the youth.

She said that the representatives of the state government and the CBN would meet next week to discuss issues relating to the funding of the project.