In a bid to stop open defecation, the Wife of Kwara Governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, has built two toilets in the central market in Ote, Asa Local Government Area.

During the inauguration of the facilities in Ote on Friday, Ahmed said the facilities were a Life Empowers Anchors Hope’s (LEAH) initiative, her NGO, to provide sanitation facilities in the state.

The wife of the governor was represented by the Executive Director of LEAH, Mr Lanre Bello, on the occasion.

She promised that LEAH would establish similar facilities in the remaining 15 local government areas of the state.

Ahmed said the initiative of the NGO was aimed at addressing the needs of communities.

“We are committed to the health of the family and communities in our schemes,” she said.

Earlier, Alhaja Kehinde Bale, former member, Transitional Implementation Committee in the state, appealed to the people to make effective use of the toilets.

She also told them that the state government would soon commence recruitment of teachers and urged interested and qualified people in the community to apply.

In an address of welcome, Alhaji Yusuf Abdul, Alangua of Ote, commended the wife of the governor for the gesture.

He said the market initially lacked toilets; a development that led to the people engaging in open defecation and exposing themselves to diseases.

The alangua appealed to the state government to provide refuse trucks to evacuate waste in the community.

Abdul pledged that the Ote community would make effective use of the toilets and ensure they were properly maintained.