The Nigerian Air Force on Thursday assured that it would keep Mammy Markets in its barracks free of criminals in the interest of the personnel and their families.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, gave the assurance while inaugurating a modern Mammy Market facility at Sam Ethnan Base in Ikeja, Lagos.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, said there would be no more room for criminal elements in the facility across the country.

“There will be no more room for criminal elements to be haboured as the facility is designed to professional standards with adequate provisions to cater for all our social needs.

“It is no secret that we live in perilous times with several challenges.

“The impact of global socio-economic challenges on our daily lives further includes domestic stress rising from demand and supply of our daily needs,” he said.

Abubakar said that the daily needs underscored the need for a modern mammy market with standard facilities to satisfy the needs of personnel and other beneficiaries from our host community.

“It is against this backdrop that the Nigerian Air force (NAF) Properties Company Ltd. embarked on aggresive project to provide better mammy market facilities in NAF bases around the country,”he said.

According to Abubakar, personnel and the NAF immediate friends would be given prime priority to acquire and operate the new mammy market facilities.

Earlier, the Managing Director, NAF Properties Limited, Air Commodore Musa Tanko, said that the facility would provide services and support to personnel, families and members of its host community in Lagos.

“Its a truism that welfare is a morale booster to personnel. This I believe underlies the infrastructural development drive of this present administration.

“Consequently, one of the key drivers of the CAS in achieving his vision is to reinforce a culture of self reliance and prudent management of resources.

“NAF Properties Limited keyed into the vision of the CAS by desiring to construct about 400 locked up shops with modern market facilities to serve NAF personnel in Lagos and its host community,” he said.

He said that the ground-breaking and foundation laying ceremony officially marked the beginning of construction.

“It is therefore no gain saying that the construction of the market is in line with the current administration’s highly laudable efforts to improve personnel’s welfare and quality infrastructural development of its personnel,”he said.

He said that the essence of constructing the market was to provide support and reduce stress in terms of proximity and timeliness to their daily needs.

“This will greatly reduce the chance of personnel and their families going to town for purchases or engaging in business activities,” he said.