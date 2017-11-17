- Advertisement -

The Delta Police Command has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement between Delta and Anambra states through the Niger Bridge with effect from mid-night of Friday.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, issued the order in Asaba on Friday to forestall any breach of security ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial elections in Anambra.

A statement by Mr Andrew Aniamaka, the Command’s public relations officer, said: “Against the backdrop of the forthcoming guber elections in Anambra slated for Saturday, November 18th 2017, the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movements.”

“The restriction order is on movement through the Niger Bridge linking Asaba to Onitsha with effect from 12 mid-night, Friday, 17th November, 2017 till after the elections,” the statement said.

Animaka further noted that the order was borne out of the need to prevent any security breach around the Niger bridge linking Delta to Anambra during the election period.

The statement however added only those on official and emergency duties with genuine means of identification will be allowed passage during the period of the restriction order.

“While regretting the inconvenience the restriction will cause commuters, especially those traveling to the South-East and South-South States, the police enjoin them to take alternative routes.

“commuters can also make do with other contingency plans as the restriction order is in the overall interest of public well being and safety,” he advised.