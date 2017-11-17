- Advertisement -

Mallam Muhammad Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday said his administration has provided massive infrastructure and provision of social services since he assumed office two years ago.

Bello said at a news conference in Abuja to mark his second year in office that his administration immediately identified a number of roads to be rehabilitated and constructed them.

“Some of the roads have been completed while others are nearing completion.’’

He listed some of the roads to include the Airport Expressway, Constitution Avenue road and Kuje road, which he said would be dualised so as to ease movement because of its critical nature.

Bello said he had provided social services for the residents, adding that his administration had re-energised the health sector by revamping primary health care in the FCT.

The minister said N360 million was provided for the construction of 220-bed spaces at the new Gwarimpa hospital.

He said five additional secondary schools had been established to complement the existing ones, adding that several primary schools had also been established.

“We have provided 22 blocks of compartment toilets, seven Science Intro-Tech laboratories and three boreholes, plus administrative block, a library and a volleyball court in various primary, junior and senior secondary schools in the FCT.’’

He said the Abuja University of Science and Technology would soon commence lectures, adding that plans were on to appoint a Vice-Chancellor.

“At the inception of this administration, I gave an outline of what we want to achieve and your suggestions and we have documented all our achievements,’’ Bello said.

Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, Permanent Secretary in the FCT Ministry, said the minister was a rare breed public servant, adding that he had fully imbibed the Change Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the minister’s achievements spread through infrastructure, social services, prudence in financial management, among others.

The permanent secretary also said the minister had completed all the abandoned projects in the FCT, adding that such abandoned projects had been of a negative effect on the FCT in the past.