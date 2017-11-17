- Advertisement -

About 400 residents of Ikorodu in Lagos State received free diabetes screening on Thursday in commemoration of this year’s World Diabetes Day.

The screening, which took place at Ikorodu General Hospital, was organised by Megacare Pharmacy in collaboration with Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN).

November 14 is World Diabetes Day set aside globally to raise awareness on diabetes mellitus.

The theme for this year is: “Women and Diabetics, A right to healthier future’’.

Speaking at the event, Kanu Christian, Director, Megacare Pharmacy, advised the residents to always check their sugar level, saying that early detection was the key to living longer and healthier.

“I advise you do a total body check often, many people lose their lives just because they don’t check their health status.

“Diabetes is not a killer disease if you detect earlier and take appropriate foods and drugs.

“For every one who just discovered he or she has diabetes, I advise you to visit your doctor always and take your drugs as prescribed by the physician.

“And if you think you still need any further questions or you still want to run another test, you can visit any of our branch in Lagos, it is free of charge,’’ he said.

He advised the public not to wait till they were diagnosed before they imbibe healthy eating culture.

Speaking at the screening, the Chairman, DAN, Ikorodu Chapter, Mr Akinyombo Lawrence, lauded the organisers for the initiative.

“Many diabetic patients can’t afford the drugs but they subsidised it for them, we want more organisations to help diabetic patients,’’ he said.

He advised the public to be cautious of food they eat, take a lot of water, avoid alcohol, and do exercise regularly.

A 35-year-old woman, Mrs Akindupe Lawal, who was diagnosed with high sugar level thanked the organisers for bringing such screening to her community.