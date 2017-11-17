- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police, yesterday, explained that Aide-De-Camp, ADC, and Chief Security Officer, CSO, attached to Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, were temporary withdrawn to attend a lecture organised for security personnel participating in tomorrow’s governorship election in the state.

This came as it disclosed that a total of 221 police officers and men, including the ADC and CSO, were currently attached to the governor for his personal and office protection.

The Police said contrary to insinuation in some quarters that the two police officers were withdrawn from providing security for the governor, they were merely called to state headquaarters to attend the lecture and return to their duty posts.

But the police failed to explain why the governor, who the two men provide security for, was not informed of the development.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, who explained the position of the police in a statement amidst widespread reactions on Tuesday’s action of the police high command, said the officers have since returned to duty.

The statement by Mr Moshood read in part: “The true position of the matter is that the Aide-De-Camp or any other Police Officer attached to His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State was not withdrawn.

“On Tuesday, 14th November, 2017, the ADC and CSO to the Governor were called to the Police Command Headquarters in Awka to attend IGP’s lecture with other police personnel deployed for the election, which was also attended by the Heads of other security and safety agencies participating in the security arrangement for the election under the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES, in the state. The ADC and CSO returned few hours later after the lecture, same date, to their duty posts in Government House, Awka, Anambra State.

“For avoidance of doubt, a total number of 221 police officers and men, including the ADC and CSO are currently attached to the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano for his personal and office protection.”

It gave the breakdown of the personnel attached to the governor as onr ADC, CSO, one Unit Commander from 45 PMF, one Admin Officer to administer the Police personnel and l 43 personnel of Police Mobile Force, PMF from 29PMF & 54PMF.

Others, it explained were 62 personnel of Police Mobile Force from 54PMF, 46 personnel of Special Protection Unit, SPU and 66 personnel of conventional police men, making the total of 221.

The Police statement added: “Obviously, the total number of Two Hundred and Twenty One (221) Police Personnel attached to His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State is more than the strength of some Police Area Commands in some States of the Country. This is done to ensure optimum safety and protection of the Executive Governor of Anambra State.

“Consequently, members of the Public and the good people of Anambra State are implored to disregard the media report that the Aide-De–Camp to the Governor of Anambra State was withdrawn.

“Furthermore, the Security Arrangement currently being implemented by the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a conducive atmosphere for a credible, free and fair Gubernatorial Election scheduled for Saturday, 18th November, 2017 will not be compromised and will cover the protection of all the flag bearers of the Thirty Seven (37) Political parties participating in the Election. The Force will also ensure adequate protection of the electorates, INEC Officials, Election Observers/Monitors, Electoral Materials and the general populace before, during and after the election.”