The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, on Thursday, stated that over N73 billion has been paid to various contractors handling the various projects within the territory.

According to him, the various payments made by the administration pursuant to our stated objectives testify to our commitment to bolster the FCT economy, create or save jobs and deliver on these projects.

Addressing newsmen at the Conference Room of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Abuja, the minister said the projects include 1508 indigenous contractors owed N100 million and below, with matured bills and for which provisions were made in the statutory budget.

He said “they include completed payments for the First Phase of the Railway Project to the tune of N17.04 Billion. We have paid the sum of N8.9b in the last quarter of 2016 and another N3.3b billion paid to over 503 other contractors with similar bills in the in the period under review.

“From the fourth quarter of 2016 to the third quarter of 2017, the number of liabilities has come down. Pensioners’ outstanding arrears have been paid up-to-date with the release of N2.3 billion. This includes all forms of entitlements to retirees under the FCT Administration.

“We have paid out the sum of N2.4billion which form part of our obligation to on-going counterpart projects to JICA and other multilateral organizations.”

Speaking on the health sector, the minister said the administration has remained alert to the threat of deceases like Monkey Pox, polio and other forms of epidemics.

“The administration has recorded the following milestones: Re-energized the drug revolving fund scheme with a total of N2.94 billion. Released over N350 Million towards the construction of the 220-bed Gwarimpa General Hospital almost abandoned some years back.

“Commenced the operation of Karu General Hospital as well as the Zuba Cottage Hospital for skeletal services, by providing the needed staff and provisions of necessary furniture, drugs, and dressings. Completion of 1.2MW solar power project in collaboration with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has reduced the cost of energy and introduced an e-payment system in FCT Water board to stem revenue leakages.

“Major achievements recorded in the education sector include: Establishment of 5 new Secondary Schools in Kwali, Jikwoyi, and Abaji, and other areas. Combined, these schools are catering to the educational needs of 5000 students. We have also established several primary schools to cope with growth in FCT demography.

“Completed hostel blocks at Abuja University of Technology, Abaji as well as the construction of the clinic, provision of external works, access road, borehole, ground and overhead water tanks there. We have constructed 221 classrooms, 22 blocks of 4 compartments toilets, 7 Science/intro-tech laboratories, 3 boreholes, an administrative block, a library, and a volleyball court in various primary, junior and senior secondary schools in the FCT”, he added.