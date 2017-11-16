- Advertisement -

An Akure based lawyer and right activist, Morakinyo Ogele, has asked Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, to prepare for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after office.

Ogele accused Fayose of throwing the tenet of democracy and transparency into the wind.

The Ikere Ekiti born lawyer who addressed reporters in Akure, the state capital, assured Fayose that it will be difficult for him to escape from the country this time.

He said the people were aware that his supposed Presidential ambition was a diversionary tactics meant to escape from the hands of the law.

Ogele alleged that the governor was contracting supply of materials for projects in the state to his immediate family.

It will be recalled that Ogele wrote over 90 petitions against Fayose during his first tenure as the governor which later led to his removal.

The right activist who was reacting to Fayose’s complain that President Muhammadu Buhari did not congratulate him on his birthday, urged Fayose to dignify the office of the governor of the state.

Ogele said Fayose had been ridiculing the office of the governor through his public actions.

The right activist said Fayose was expected to account for all the federal allocation into the state, including ecological fund and another N20billion released to him by former President Goodluck Jonathan two weeks after his inauguration.

He said Fayose must also account for the Paris club refund, and the local government funds.

Ogele charged Fayose to be more dedicated to the suffering of the people of Ekiti state by paying six months backlogs of salary arrears of the state civil servants and 12months arrears of the local government workers.

“Fayose must account for how much he has spent on the flyover project in Ado Ekiti, and other roads.

“He must stop the dynasty government he’s running in Ekiti state, he must stop his wife, children, sibling and his mother from being the sole suppliers of all materials being used in the construction of the flyover and other roads.

“He should imbibe the ideal of pure democracy, we expect him equally to stop breaching the constitution of Nigeria. He should let the operation of rule of law and that of Separation of power to be proactive

“He should return all the funds looted from the treasury of Ekiti state.

“He must let democracy to be proactive by desisting from imposing a candidate on the people of the state. He should be prepare for EFCC, after his term”, he said.