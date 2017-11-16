- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday warned public officers that any one that steals public funds should be ready to face the wrath of the law.

The President said his administration has demonstrated its intolerance for corruption and that any public official caught will face the full wrath of the law.

President Buhari in his speech at the presentation of the book, “Making Steady Sustainable Progress” authored by his media aides at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said, Nigeria has regained international respect as a result of its fight against corruption, with a lot of leaders now indicating interest to visit on monthly basis.

The 360 page book is a mid-term scorecard on Buhari administration put together by Presidential Media Team comprising, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistants on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and Laolu Akande.

The President who thanked the media team in its efforts in recording events and the administration’s scorecard said, “We are all aware now that if you steal public funds and you are caught, you will face the law.

“Internationally, Nigeria is now a respected nation. I can’t keep up with invitations to visit other countries much less for other countries leaders that want to visit us. A number of world leaders are expressing the desire to visit Nigeria virtually on monthly basis.”

He thanked Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill during his medical vacation in London and assured that the only way he can replay his more work.

He said, “But I cannot thank Nigerians enough for your prayers and goodwill during my health vacation.

“I can only repay you by resolving to work by putting every ounce of my energy to protect your interest.”

The President said the country had passed through difficult times, but assured that his administration was working hard at easing economic hardships.

Hear him, “We have gone through difficult times due to worldwide economic recession. We are coming out of recession and government efforts are targeted at easing economic hardships with more jobs, social security platforms for vulnerable families, and unemployed and infrastructural progress.

“I would at the same like to assure all Nigerians of my commitment to improve security, fight corruption and restructure the economy.”

He said that his administration within the confines of the limited resources was giving top priority to security challenges like the current issues on herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnapping and armed robberies.

He said during the year, his administration secured the release of 102 Chibok school girls, adding, “We are doing our best quietly and effectively as possible to get the rest released.”

