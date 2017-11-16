- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said he had resolved to pay back the goodwill Nigerians extended towards him during his recent health crisis by protecting their interests with all the energy at his disposal.

He restated his administration’s commitment to improving security, fighting corruption and restructuring the economy.

Buhari spoke at the public presentation of a book, “Making Steady, Sustainable Progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity,” at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said within the limited resources available to him, his administration would continue to give priority to security by addressing herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, kidnapping and armed robberies.

He also said his government was working quietly to secure the release of the remaining girls who were kidnapped in their school in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014.

The President said, “I cannot thank Nigerians enough for your prayers and goodwill during my health vacation.

“I can only repay you by resolving to work by putting every ounce of my energy to protect your interest.

“We have gone through difficult times due to worldwide economic recession. We are coming out of recession and government efforts are targeted at easing economic hardships, with more jobs, social security platforms for vulnerable families and unemployed and infrastructural progress.

“I would, at the same, like to assure all Nigerians of my commitment to improve security, fight corruption and restructure the economy.”