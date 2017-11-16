- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday said that 221 police officers were attached to Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for his personal and office protection.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Obiano had alleged the withdrawal of his Aide-De-Camp (ADC).

A statement by the Force spokesman, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, said that the personnel comprised of one ADC, one CSO, one Unit Commander from 45 Police Mobile Force (PMF), one Administration Officer, to administer the Police Personnel.

Others are: 43 Personnel of PMF, from 29 PMF and 54 PMF, 62 personnel of PMF from 45 PMF, 46 Personnel of Special Protection Unit (SPU) and 66 Personnel of Conventional Police Men.

Moshood said that police personnel attached to Obiano were more than the strength of some Police Area Commands in some States of the Country.

“This is done to ensure optimum safety and protection of the Executive Governor of Anambra,” he said.

The spokesman said that the ADC or any other police officer attached to Obiano, were not withdrawn.

He explained further that the ADC and Chief Security Officer (CSO), were called to the command in the state on Nov. 14 to attend a lecture with personnel deployed for the governorship election.

Moshood said that the two security officers returned later after the lecture to their duty posts at the Government house in Awka.

He said that security arrangement currently being implemented by the force for the Nov. 18 governorship election in the state would not be compromised.

“The Force will also ensure adequate protection of the electorate, INEC Officials, Election Observers/Monitors, Electoral Materials and the general populace before, during and after the election,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigeria Police Force on Monday deployed 26,000 additional policemen for the election.