- Advertisement -

Rivers State House of Assembly has appealed to the federal government to redeploy the state Commander of the Special Anti-rubbery Squad (SARS), Mr Akin Fakorede, from the state.

In a motion on “Security Situation in Rivers State’’, and raised by Mr Matin Amewule, Leader of the House and the member representing Port Harcourt Constituency 1, the House condemned the increasing questionable activities of SARS in the state.

The House also drew the attention of international community to the infraction on the state and its people by SARS officials.

Reacting, the Speaker, Mr Ikuinyi Ibani alleged that the state was under siege by an arm of the Nigeria Police, which according to him, is the Special Anti-rubbery Squad (SARS).

- Advertisement -

“I think that the Federal Government should use its authority to free Rivers from siege by SARS.

“SARS has unleashed mayhem on the state, our communities have at different times suffered so much intimidation and even death by SARS officials who were supposed to protect them,’’ he said.

Ibani said that in as much as the House might not have the right to direct the redeployment of any Federal Government officers under its watch, it would plead with the government to look into the operational activities of SARS.

He called on Presidency to address the issue of redeployment of the SARS Commander, Mr Akin Fakorode, from the state in the interest of security.