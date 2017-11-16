- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Sokoto Command, comprising Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States, has intercepted 52.5 kilogrammes of Indian hemp concealed in six bags of second hand clothes.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Mr. Nasir Ahmed, who made the disclosure to journalists in Sokoto Thursday, said that the seizure was made last Friday along the Sokoto-Illela border road in Sokoto State.

He said the seized items comprised 80 wraps of Indian hemp neatly wrapped in nylon bags, adding that the seized illicit drugs comprised of ‘skonk’, a special brand of Indian hemp imported from Ghana and Benin Republic.

The controller, who said one suspect was arrested by the officers of the command during the operation, added that the seized items had been handed over to the state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for proper investigation.

“We have already handed the suspect and the seized illicit drug to the NDLEA for investigation and prosecution,” Nasir said.