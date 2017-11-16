- Advertisement -

The Department of State Services, on Thursday told an FCT High Court, Lugbe, that it was seeking an out of court settlement in the suit filed by Pastor Innocent Freeborn, challenging his detention since March 7.

Freeborn, a pastor with the Lord’s Charismatic Warrior Ministry was arrested on March 7 by the DSS at Aba, without any stated offence and whisked to the DSS Port Harcourt command.

Mr Shimana Azer, counsel for the DSS, the defendant in the matter, told the court that the DSS had approached counsel for the applicant, Mr George Ibiam, for amicable resolution of the case.

He added that though Freeborn was still in the DSS custody, the DSS was willing to settle out of court and free the detained pastor.

Ibiam told the court that the parties were in the process of resolving the matter.

He said that the DSS had approached him for an amicable resolution; adding that he was willing to give it the benefit of the doubt.

Ibiam said that Freeborn had been in the custody of DSS for eight months without trial, adding that the family just discovered his where about with the help of a freed detainee.

He said that his client was arrested without any charges and whisked to Port Harcourt, then brought to the headquarters of DSS in Abuja, and had since remained there without trial.

According to him, the family initially thought Freeborn was dead or kidnapped, but it was one of those detained along with him in Port Harcourt and later released that made us know he was in DSS’ custody.

He added that it was the person that told the family that Pastor Freeborn has been taken to Abuja.

Ibiam said that when they got the information, they came to the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja, but they were refused access to Freeborn.

The counsel said that his client approached the court to enforce his fundamental rights, for being detained since March without being charged to any court.

Justice Angela Otaluka, adjourned the case until Dec. 11 for report of settlement or hearing if there was any breach of agreement to free the plaintiff.