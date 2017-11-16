- Advertisement -

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has decried the proliferation of universities across the country.

The association at its just concluded 32nd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, lamented that the same people that ran down public universities while in service were given licenses to establish private universities.

In a communiqué released by National President, Samson Ugwoke, and National Public Relations Officer, Salaam Abdussobur, SSANU noted that states like Ondo and Ogun, which could barely manage a university, were issued licenses to establish two or more universities.

“NEC, while not oblivious of the problem of access, which has continued to be a serious challenge to the sector, noted that the focus on the establishment of universities should not be on quantity at the expense of quality.

“NEC observed that Government had been giving licenses to establish private universities to the same individuals who had run public universities aground by the obnoxious policies and strangulation of the universities when they were in government.

“NEC further noted that many States that can barely manage and properly fund one university, had been given licenses to establish two, or in the cases of Ondo and Ogun states, even three,” SSANU stated.

The association, therefore, urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the relevant Committees in the National Assembly, to review the policies of establishment of universities, that according to them, were being bastardized by the day.

While commending the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its effort in ensuring the early passage of the 2018 Budget, SSANU however, noted with great disappointment, the meager allocation of 7.04 % allotted to the Education Sector.

It urged the Government to bequeath legacy for tomorrow by giving priority to manpower development, noting that it was not too late for reviews to be made.