The Nigeria Civil Service Union, Niger chapter, has urged the State Government to harmonise salaries of workers in the state to ensure equity and fairness.

Mallam Sanni Mohammed, the Chairman of the union made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

Sanni ‎said that there were disparities in the salaries of workers on grade levels 02 to 16 in the state.

He said that workers in the health sector, judiciary and tertiary institutions in the state were well paid while those in other sectors were undermined.‎

‎

“The rest of us are really in financial stress‎ as we are almost left with nothing after the compulsory deductions from our salaries for pension and National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“We all go to the same market and it is not fair to have this magnitude of disparity in our salaries,” he said.‎

‎

Sanni said that it was only workers on salary grade level 01 that enjoyed the minimum wage of N18, 000.

According to him, only N10, 000 was added to the salaries of workers on grade levels 02 to 16 when the minimum wage policy was implemented.

He said that workers in the state had found themselves in a despicable state as prices of food items and goods continued to be on the rise. ‎