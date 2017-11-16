- Advertisement -

The Bayelsa State Executive Council (SEC), on Wednesday, resolved to go ahead with its public sector reforms, not minding some sponsored protest and opposition against it.

The resolution was taken at the council’s 84th meeting, which was presided over by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said, the government will never be intimidated against the full implementation of the reforms.

He maintained that, no amount of blackmail against any government official or threat will deter it from going ahead with the reforms, which are aimed at repositioning the public service for greater efficiency.

Iworiso-Markson disclosed that, all is now set for a formal unveiling of the reforms by Governor Dickson and expressed optimism that, the reforms will make the government to save more money, which will be used for developmental projects, while more unemployed graduates will get jobs.

“There is no going back on our proposed reforms. ‎We are fully committed to it. Despite the campaign of calumny and threat to life of senior officials of this administration, we are not perturbed. The reforms will be implemented for the greater good of our state”.

On his part, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kemasoude Wodu, said genuine workers have no reason to be afraid as they have the opportunity to clear their names before the judicial panel of Inquiry.

He said “Anyone who feels aggrieved can approach the commission set up by the government and seek redress.. If your salary was suspended and you are able to clear your name before the panel, you will be vindicated and your salaries will be paid to you”.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, dismissed speculations that some teachers will be sacked as a result of the exercise, but rather explained that those who will be cleared will be trained and retrained before returning to the classroom.

In the same vein, the Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Agatha Goma, called for more understanding, especially among the workforce and other critical stakeholders like labour unions, stressing that the intention of the government is not to witch-hunt anybody.