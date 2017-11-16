- Advertisement -

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has urged filmmakers to produce more movies under the ‘general viewing’ (G) classification for the viewing interests of children.

Tthe board’s Director of Film Censorship and Classification, Mrs. Fatyma Sa’adu, made the call in a statement on verified and approved movies in the month of October for viewership at homes and in cinemas.

The statement by Etuechere Martins, the NFVCB Head of Corporate Affairs said, “a look at the verified and approved movies by their ratings showed that no movie has the “G’” rating, implying for general viewing.”

According to Sa’adu, 46 movies were approved by their ratings, and none had the “G’” rating, that implies ‘suitable for viewing by persons of all ages.’

She added that 16 movies were rated “15” meant only for persons 15 years and above, while 26 movies were rated “18”, meant for mature audiences.

Besides, one movie was rated “12” meant only for persons of 12 years and above, and three movies were rated “PG”, implying Parental Guidance.

- Advertisement -

Sa’adu noted that the trend was not good enough for the moral development of children since they were prone to watching films than adults.

She therefore called on filmmakers to produce more movies for children and general viewing.

“A breakdown of the movies approved for the month shows that English language movies are 29 in number, which accounts for 53.6 percent of the total movies approved during the month.

“Hausa language category has 15 movies, Yoruba and Igbo movies have one each.

She however, said that there were no approved Efik and pidgin languages movies for the period under review.

The NFVCB is a Federal Government body that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria.

The Board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos whether imported or produced locally.

It is also the duty of the Board to register all films and videos outlet across the country and to keep a register of such registered outlets among other functions.