The Gombe State Ministry of Youth Empowerment has inaugurated a 9- man committee to recognise and reward excellence among youths in the state.

Inaugurating the committee at a brief ceremony, in Gombe, on Thursday, Commissioner it the ministry, Malam Faruk Yarma, tasked members to see their responsibilities as service not only to the youths, but the entire state.

Yarma described the youths as one of the greatest assets of any nation, describing them as leaders of tomorrow.

He gave the committee’s terms of reference to include, among others, a defining philosophy and rationale for organising the first Gombe State Youth Achievers award for excellence and to come up with various award categories.

The committee is also to formulate a criteria for the selection into each category of the award as well as to identify and list beneficiaries who must have met the criteria.

The commissioner further gave the committee four weeks within which it is expected to submit an interim report within fours.

Also speaking at the event, Ag. Secretary to Gombe State Government, James Pisagi, said the aim of the award was to appreciate the works of young indigenes of Gombe both in the country and the Diaspora.

He said the award would also create positive models worthy of emulation by other youth.

Pisagi added further that the award will acknowledge youth as an assets rather than a liability for investment and development in the state.

The 9-man committee has Abubakar Tata as chairman while Wakaye Maxwell will serve as secretary.

In his response, Abubakar Tata chairman of the committee, assured that they will give in their best and finish the assignment within the time frame.