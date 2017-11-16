- Advertisement -

Senate President Bukola Saraki has announced that members of the upper legislative chamber would begin the consideration of the general principles of the 2018 budget, next week.

Making the announcement, on Thursday, at the commencement of the day’s legislative business, Saraki called on his colleagues, who intend to make contributions to write their names.

He said the debate would commence, on Wednesday, November 22 and end on Thursday, November 23. After the debate, the budget would be referred to the Senate committee on Appropriation, headed by Sen. Danjuma Goje.