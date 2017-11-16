- Advertisement -

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday sealed another property allegedly belonging to suspected pension thief, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The property located at No. 5 Sokoto Road adjacent to the Zamfara State Governor’s lodge, is a set of 4 one storey block of flats under construction totalling 12 flats.

The latest seizure by anti-graft agency brings the number of Maina’s property sealed in Kaduna alone, to seven.

Despite the seizure,the suspect has refused to come out of his hiding to defend himself but has been using surrogates, incuding journalists and family members to launder is battered image on many media platforms.

The latest of such media spins was published as an advertorial signed by someone who identified himself as a journalist and close watcher of Maina’s inglorious outing as the Chairman of the tainted Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

The journalist, in the writeup addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, praised Maina to high heavens and castigated all the agencies of government and those who wanted to divert pension funds, as being the brains behind his travails.

The journalist portrayed Maina as a saint being vilified for refusing to do the bidding of “corrupt” government officials, now looking for the suspect’s head.