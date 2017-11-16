- Advertisement -

The Borno State Police Command has on Wednesday last night confirmed deadly suicide attacks at the outskirt of Maiduguri metropolis, which it said, 18 civilians including four suicide bombers died, while 29 others seriously injured.

But sources at one of the Hospitals where the injured ones were rushed for treatment said, two out of the injured ones could not make it as they died as a results of too much lost of blood in the blasts, bringing the death toll to 20 on Thursday Morning.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, in a press statement said, the multiple blasts took place around Muna Gari Community of the metropolis.

“Today 15/11/2017, at about 1813hrs, four suicide bombers, two males and two females, infiltrated Muna Gari community in konduga LGA, and detonated IED strapped to their bodies at different locations.

“The first explosion occurred at a prayer ground, while the other explosions occurred thereafter, all within the community. A total of eighteen persons including the four suicide bombers, died in the multiple explosions.

“While twenty nine others sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to university of Maiduguri teaching hospital/State Specialist Hospital for medical attention. Police patrol/Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) teams promptly mobilized to the scene to sanitize and render the area safe. Normalcy has been restored to the community.” Isuku stated.

Meanwhile, hospital sources said that two of the injured victims died as medical experts were battling to save lives.