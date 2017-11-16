- Advertisement -

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Dambatta, has said the commission would partner with National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons, NAPTIP, to curb the menace of human trafficking in the country.

Danbatta disclosed this, yesterday, when the agency paid a courtesy visit to the commission in Abuja.

The EVC said human trafficking should be condemned by every right thinking person because it constituted a social problem not just to individual families but also to the entire nation.

The NCC boss described human trafficking as a major crisis that constituted national embarrassment and social problem, saying all hands must be on deck to check the hydra-headed monster as it causes agony to loved ones.

He stated that the commission was committed to collaborating with the agency, in line with its eight-point agenda on strategic partnership and co-operation with other agencies, adding that efforts were in place to complete emergency numbers, and that the toll free line, 622, will help citizens lodge complains.

He said: “We frown on these unscrupulous activities. It must be eradicated from the society for us to have a safe society. We are assuring Nigerians that the 112 facility will be in use in most of the states of the federation, including the FCT.

‘’By the time the project is completed, we see it as an important toll free number that will bring relief to citizens in distress and as well access health care and emergency services.”

Earlier in her address, Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Donli, said they were on a familiarization visit to highlight areas of collaborations with NCC on dangers of human trafficking; seek areas of partnership and cooperation and to draw attention to the dangers of human trafficking to the nation.

She explained that the visit was to seek ways of making NAPTIP a beneficiary of some of NCC’s initiatives, such as emergency communication centres, to breach distress gap between the distressed and emergency response agency, as well as help with a three-digit emergency number.