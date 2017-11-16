- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has received a research grant from the United Kingdom Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) to African Science for Weather Information and Forecasting Techniques (SWIFT).

Prof. Sani Mashi, Director-General, NiMet, disclosed this in a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Muntari Ibrahim, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mashi said the research, which was intended to improve the existing specialty and accuracy of NiMet forecast making it more spatial and targeted, would also benefit different sectors of the nation’s economy.

He said that the beneficiaries of the grant were carefully selected in line with their area of specialisation and expertise.

According to him, experts from NiMet are: Mr Ibrahim Ishiyaku, Aeronautical Meteorologist, Dr Mansur Matazu, Meteorologist/Climatologist, Dr Kamoru Lawal, Specialist in Atmospheric Science, and Mr Eniola Olaniyan, Numerical Weather Prediction Scientist.

“The staff, therefore, will participate in International Research Project with Global Consortiums for a four-year programme by joining the team of 25 UK and 45 African Atmospheric scientists, Social scientists and Operational forecasters.

“They will undertake fundamental scientific research into the physics of tropical weather systems, evaluation and presentation of complex model, satellite data, communications and exploitation of forecasts.

- Advertisement -

“The project, which would have direct impact on aviation, agriculture, energy, water resources, health and emergency response, will ensure results can be translated beyond partner countries and into the wider developing world”.

Mashi said the achievement further underscored NiMet’s pace-setting efforts in technological advancement of Nigeria and its ability to hold its own in the comity of scientists.

He stated that the participation of NiMet in the African SWIFT project, would strongly support its capacity as a major training hub for Meteorology and Climate Sciences and as the WMO Regional Meteorological Training Centre for West Africa.

“NiMet, as provider of weather and climate forecast, in collaboration with Federal University of Technology, Akure, and other partners, will be involved in the study of predictability of African rainfall on sub-seasonal timescales.

“It will also be involved in skill assessment of sub-seasonal to seasonal models, Satellite and remote sensing as well as synoptic methods of forecasting major rain-producing systems over West Africa.

“This will further help to produce highly–skilled professionals for Nigeria and West Africa in order to address the region’s weather and climate challenges,” he said.