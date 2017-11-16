- Advertisement -

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja said, on Wednesday, that the Commission would produce specially printed Holy Bibles for all intending pilgrims in 2018.

Uja disclosed this, in Abuja, at a security training and orientation for security personnel, staff and stakeholders that would participate in the 2017 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel, Rome and Greece.

The two-day training organised by the commission with the theme: “Security, Pilgrimage and Nigeria National Agenda’’ is part of efforts to ensure a hitch free pilgrimage in 2018.

“I have noticed that most pilgrims, who embark on pilgrimage do not always have a Bible.

“The Commission would partner with the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) to produce specially designed Bible for all intending Pilgrims as from next year,’’ he said.

The Executive Secretary further explained that the security orientation is imperative to ensure the security of lives and property of Nigerian pilgrims.

He said that that the Commission would build a proper pilgrims camp and conference centre close to the airport so that all intending pilgrims would be subjected to security training before departure.

Uja explained that the pilgrimage is meant deepen pilgrims’ ‘understanding of Jesus Christ and imbibe his exemplary life style.

“This has become necessary as it has been observed that many pilgrims that go to the Holy Land year after year are just being outside the country for the first time,

“Some of them go with different understanding, motive and perception of pilgrimage,

“We want our pilgrims to explore the Holy Land and the miracles Jesus performed while on earth to enrich their faith,

“We want to ensure that there will be time for reflections, as this will enable all those who perform pilgrimage to develop their leadership capacity,’’ he said.

The NCPC boss stated that the commission was doing everything humanly possible to ensure spiritual uplifting of pilgrims that would rekindle flames of spirituality for Christ in them.

Earlier, retired Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Nienge, Chairman, NCPC security sub-committee for the 2017 pilgrimage, stressed the importance of security to a successful pilgrimage.

Nienge urged pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Christ and Nigeria through their behaviour in Israel during the pilgrimage.

“Don’t do anything contrary that will bring down the image of our country.

“The safety of pilgrims is paramount to us and I promise that the Committee would ensure that every Christian on pilgrimage would return safely,’’ Nienge said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security training and orientation for staff, military personnel and stakeholders were initiated in 2016 by the present leadership of NCPC.