Supreme Egbesu Tigers of Africa, a militant group in the Niger Delta region, Wednesday, threatened to attack oil and gas facilities belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The group claimed the company has neglected the local content law in the state.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Ogoun Tensighan, also issued a two-week ultimatum to the company to involve the Amabuluo Federated Communities in its operational activities in the area, failure of which it would carry out its threat.

Tensighan said: “The silence of the group should not be taken for granted as we are determined to make the region uninhabitable for the oil company to operate.

“We have watched with patience the impudence of some individuals from Egbemagalabri community to undermine the people of Amabulou Federated Communities.

“Job slots and benefits for the people of Amabulou are being diverted by these individuals while the original owners of the land where the oil is being explored are suffering.

“It is based on this that we are issuing this two weeks ultimatum. This is not a threat, we have already alerted SPDC and the security operatives in the Niger Delta region of our intentions and no measure of security measure would undermine our attack if SPDC fails to see reason.”