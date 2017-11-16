- Advertisement -

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra on Wednesday said ‘Biafrans’ were not fooled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the South-East.

The President was in Ebonyi State on Tuesday, from where he proceeded to Anambra State on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development, MASSOB said Buhari’s visit to the South-East was an attempt to discourage the people of the zone from agitating for secession.

MASSOB National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, who spoke in a statement, said, “The Movement For The Actualisation Of The Sovereign State Of Biafra under the leadership of Uchenna Madu, disagrees with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on his speech in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

“President Buhari’s attempt to discourage Ndigbo from supporting secession is laughable.

“For Mr. President to describe our agitation as a senseless propaganda shows how uncomfortable Aso Rock is and also his level of understanding.”

MASSOB accused Buhari of disliking Igbo.

Edeson said, “It’s like Mr. President does not understand tolerance and diversity; when Fulani herdsmen were killing, destroying farms and burning houses, Mr. President called them criminals.

“The Arewa youths gave notice to quit to Ndigbo, they were addressed as youths, but when we said that we are no longer interested in the political entity called Nigeria, we became terrorists.

“Soldiers invaded our land, killing our people and destroying our property. That is what Mr. President called tolerance and acceptance.”

He added, “His promise to build Enyimba/Nnewi auto parks is nothing but political propaganda just to deceive our people. Why must it be 2018?

“MASSOB wants to make it clear that the construction of the second Niger Bridge and reconstruction of all the roads in Igboland cannot change our desire for the restoration of Biafra.”