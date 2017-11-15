- Advertisement -

The sum of N28.8 million has been disbursed to provide computer sets that would allow prison candidates sit for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, and Direct Entry, DE, the registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, has said.

Mr. Oloyede said the board had provided funds for the purchase of the systems for the Kaduna and Ikoyi prisons for candidates behind bars.

“The sum of N10.8 million was provided to Ikoyi prison for the purchase of 60 computer systems while N18 million was provided to Kaduna prison for the for the purchase of 100 computer systems”, he said.

The examination body had earlier proposed a date for the 2018 examination.

The board proposed March 9 to 17 and said it is taking into cognisance dates of other public examinations.

Mr. Oloyede said this during a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday with stakeholders on the plans and programmes for the 2018 exams.

Mr. Oloyede also said students who express interest will write mock examination from January 22 to 24.

“The mock examination is starting the same date the sales of form is ending.”

He said the price of the form will be N5000.

“Eyeglasses are to be examined properly before candidates are allowed into the examination hall,” he said.

“The prohibited items in the examination sessions are telephones, electric gadgets, wristwatches, any form of pen, only ordinary pencil is allowed.”

According to Mr. Oloyede, about 620 centres have been pencilled down as computer based test centres and all would be allowed to register candidates but not all will be allowed to participate in the examination.

“We need to introduce the use of electronic devices such as jammers in order to increase the integrity of our examination. We have procured some devices and we have brought in experts in cheating devices to come and assist us in providing the antidote to those cheating devices”, he said.

The board also warned candidates against financial fraudsters as the board is employing ”more stringent payment measures.”

“We slashed foreign application fee because we want to project Nigeria, let more non-Nigerians come to Nigeria so as not to deprive them the right of entrance, even in the UK.”

In an interaction, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Gashua, who is also a chief external examiner of the board, Andrew Haruna, said there will be preliminary accreditation of computer based centres which will be done by the technical adviser of the state and also the state co-ordinators.