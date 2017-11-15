- Advertisement -

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has replied his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, over the controversial sack of teachers in Kaduna State.

On Tuesday, Mr. Fayose accused the Kaduna State government of sacking teachers with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I’m warning Nigerians again, the agenda of the APC is to sack workers. They are sacking teachers in Kaduna and Buhari is supporting them,” he said on Twitter.

The tweet immediately sparked off a debate which saw some in favour but others against Mr. Fayose.

A Twitter user, Lere Olayinka, who is the spokesperson of Mr Fayose, tweeted: “In Ekiti, we did not conduct competency test for teachers, we still made first position in NECO in 2016 and 2017. El-Rufai can come and learn from us.”

Another user countered Mr. Fayose‘s claim by saying “Since you are running for President, you can start your campaign by absorbing the sacked teachers. And let’s see how far they will help Ekiti with her ‘One Compound, One Professor’ pride.”

To clear the confusion trailing the sack of ‘incompetent’ teachers in Kaduna State, Governor El-Rufai waded in on the issue by quoting Gov. Fayose’s tweet.

“Your Excellency Sir, We are not sacking teachers in Kaduna. Rather, we are replacing unqualified people who are unfit to be called teachers to save the future of the next generation,” he said.

The planned sack of the teachers in Kaduna State has continued to draw the attentions of Nigerian from all walks of life.

While some have applauded the move, others have frowned at it, implying that the Kaduna State government is being inconsiderate.

President Buhari on Monday declared his support for their sack and replacement of the teachers found incompetent.

Though the Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, had threatened to go on an indefinite strike from November 23, Mr. El-Rufai stood his ground and has vowed to go ahead with the proposed action.

To justify the decision to sack the teachers, the state government released some answer scripts from the competency test, revealing how some teachers could not answer questions set for primary four students.

The state government said about two-thirds of primary school teachers in the state failed to score up to 75 per cent in the examination.