- Advertisement -

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said it would not fail Nigerians in its core mandate of regulating national identity enrolment and issuance of National Identification Number (NIN) and national e-ID card.

Chairman of NIMC, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola made the pledge on Wednesday at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja while hosting the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi Telu I.

Oyinlola added that the commission was also taking seriously its other services which include identity data harmonisation and authentication.

- Advertisement -

Prince Oyinlola who with the management of the commission used the opportunity to register the monarch in a demonstration assured Nigerians that the NIMC would continue to do its best to serve Nigeria.

He also used the occasion to appeal to stakeholders including traditional rulers to help mobilise their subjects to make themselves available for registration by the NIMC.

The Oluwo said he was at the NIMC office on a solidarity and best wishes visit to Prince Oyinlola and his team promising to use his position to give the agency’s activities increased awareness among his people.