President Muhammed Buhari has ordered the police to restore security of Anambra governor Willie Obiano and called for massive support to Mr Tony Nwoye, APC’s governorship candidate.

He was in Akwa, capital of Anambra state, in continuation of his two-day visit to some states in South East.

He called on the people of Anambra to vote Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Nov. 18 election.

Buhari who made the call in a short speech at the grand finale of the governorship rally held for the APC governorship candidate.

He said Anambra people would benefit much if they voted for APC.

The president said aside Anambra, the other states in the South-East would equally gain as a lot of infrastructure have been earmarked for construction in the South-East in the next year’s budget.

Buhari was accompanied by 12 APC governors who converged at Dr Alex Ekwueme’s Square, Awka via Nigeria Force aircraft mark NAF-540 at about 1.20 pm and departed about 5.25pm.

The rally was attended by crowds of APC supporters as well as serving national and state lawmakers, ministers, former governors and litany of APC bigwigs.

Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, who spoke at the occasion said APC in Anambra was thorough in her choice of Nwoye and Dozie Ikedife candidates.

Ngige who also hails from Anambra, noted that the massive crowd that took part in the rally was a sign that the party is on ground in Anambra.

“We have toured the nook and carnies of the state during our campaign tour we are ready for the election and the people are behind APC.

“The other political parties also in this contest are only afraid because they have done nothing to show the people that their parties deserve the mandate of Anambra people again’’, he said.

“If you are a governor, your reward will come from the people when you perform well. The roads I built more than 14 years ago are standing, while the ones they built just yesterday are in bad shape, yet they want another mandate.

“My position here today is to sign a surety on behalf of the Nwoye and Ikedife, that the two will not fail our people if voted into office’’, he said.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, who also spoke said Anambra people should see the visit of Buhari to Awka as a royal opportunity which should be appreciated with massive support to APC on Nov.18 election.

“The visit of Buhari to the South-East after his overseas trip is mark of love for the Igbo people and Anambra people, I appeal to you to return the love by voting our party on Saturday’’, he said.

Others who spoke were former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, and billionaire businessman Chief Arthur Eze among others.