The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has pledged to continue to give top priority to the training and retraining of its personnel for effective performance.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made the promise at the graduation of Jet Training Course I held at the 403 Flying Training School of NAF in Kano on Wednesday.

He said it was his vision to reposition NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to national security imperatives.

According to him, the gallant participation of the Nigeria Air Force in internal security commitments is a testament to this vision.

NAN report that the Chief of Air Staff was represented at the occasion by the Air Officer Commanding, Flying Training Command, AVM C.N. Okoye.

He said the graduation of Jet Training Course I and the resurgence of young pilots in the NAF represent the fruits of their collective drive to rebuild NAF capacity in order to achieve their mission as a service.

“The modification of some L-39ZA aircraft into combat aircraft to fight insurgency in the Northeast and cattle rustlers in the Northwest is our initiative,’’ Abubakar said.

While commending the Federal Government for its financial and moral support, the Chief of Air Staff urged the trainees to continue to justify the money spent on them by discharging their duties effectively.

He assured them that the steps were being taken to carry out a total overhaul of L-39ZA aircraft fleet as well as to procure adequate spare parts to ensure lasting serviceability of the fleet.

In his remarks, the Commander, 403 Flying Training School, Wing Commander Herry Eze, said the graduands had also undergone six months pilot training at the United Kingdom.

NAN report that the highlights of the event include aerial display and the presentation of certificates and awards to deserving graduands.