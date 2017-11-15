- Advertisement -

The Bauchi State Government is set to conduct the 2017 promotion examinations for no fewer than1,527 civil servants in the state.

This was disclosed by the state’s Head of Service (HOS), Alhaji Liman Bello, during the opening ceremony of two days sensitisation workshop organised by state government in collaboration with Dugge Management Service Limited, for the civil servants in preparations for the exams.

Bello, said the workshop was part of strategies to strengthen the Civil Service for effective service delivery.

He said the administration embarked on the promotion examination for civil servant in the state to discover those who are qualified and have the required knowledge.

According to him, the examination will pave the way for promotion an acquaint civil servants with regulatory, professional and general knowledge to contribute immensely in boosting their capacity and effective performance of their duties for efficient service delivery.

Bello said the state government attached high premium to the reform agenda by training and re-training of civil servants on different aspects of the civil service to enable them appreciate and contribute effectively to the betterment of the lives of the good people of Bauchi state.

In his remarks, the state’s Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Servicom Matters, Alhaji Sani Ahmed, represented by a Director, Alhaji Tijjani Ishiyaka, explained that civil service promotion examination introduced in to the state civil service has the main merit of keeping public officers abreast with the civil service regulations.

Ishiyaku said that procedures and general knowledge are vital for ensuring an effective and productive public service.

He urged the participants to listen attentively to the end to and get acquainted with the civil service rules and also get promoted.

Earlier speaking the lead consultant of Dugge Management Service Limited, Alhaji Gambo Magaji, stressed that the workshop and the promotion examination will qualified the civil servants for promotion and guide against any guess work, saying Era of guess work are over.

Magaji advised that civil servants should wake up to the reality of situation, “gone a days that things are done anyhow, now that the world is a global village any thing you do would reflect within a bleak across the globe,” he said.