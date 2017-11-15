- Advertisement -

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has replied to accusation the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was stifled under his administration, saying his accuser was hired to attack him.

A former chairman of the anti-graft agency, Farida Waziri, had in a statement on Sunday said accused Jonathan’s administration of undue interference in probes of suspected corrupt officials.

She added that it was her refusal to back down from the probe of one of the masterminds of the fuel subsidy scam that earned her a dismissal by Jonathan in 2011.

But reacting on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the former president challenged Mrs. Farida to mention the person or company she was investigating and she was stopped.

He said, “If Farida is not telling lies she should mention the person or company she was investigating and she was stopped, let the @officialEFCC investigate. Crime has no statute bar. If she can’t then she was simply hired to attack me.”

In the statement signed by Mr. Femi Babafemi on her behalf, Farida was quoted as saying had she not been sacked she would have been traumatised by the revelation of the alleged grand sleaze that took place under Jonathan’s watch.

Waziri stated, “I’m only glad that those things didn’t happen under my watch as the EFCC chairman because it would have been too traumatic for me. And that is why if I see President Jonathan today, I will kneel down to thank him for the honour done me by removing me as the EFCC chairman at the time he did.

“My first strong premonition of what was ahead was when I began the probe of the monumental oil subsidy fraud going on then.

“I came to Lagos on a vital intelligence on the subsidy scam and as soon as I arrested a key culprit, I got a call from the Presidential Villa asking me to release the suspect, because, in their words, ‘he is our person,’ but I refused to let him off and days after, I was removed from office.”

She said the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was lucky to have the personal support of President Muhammadu Buhari.