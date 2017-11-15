- Advertisement -

The Zamfara State Government says it spends N3.6 billion yearly on the feeding of 180,000 students in public secondary schools across the state.

Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Feeding Agency, Alhaji Atiku Maradun, disclosed this to journalists, on Wednesday, in his office.

Maradun said that the 180,000 students were drawn from 216 boarding and day secondary schools.

He said that the programme was introduced by former Gov. Ahmed Sani and sustained by his successor, Governor Mamuda Shinkafi and the present administration of Gov. Abdulaziz Yari.

The executive secretary said that it was introduced to encourage school enrolment, especially from less privileged homes, adding that the agency had set up three standing committees to monitor the programme.

According to him, each committee is being headed by a commissioner in the agency, who oversees one senatorial district in the state.