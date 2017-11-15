- Advertisement -

Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, has said that the uninterrupted academic calendar of the institution he described as the hallmark of the University, remained sacrosanct.

Abdulkareem said this on Wednesday while presiding over the first Senate meeting of the university.

He solicited the support of the university Senate in his mission to move the institution to greater heights.

The vice-chancellor promised to sustain and improve on the tempo of progress witnessed in the university and build on the achievements of successive administration of the institution.

In his address, entitled “Your Support is Our Victory’’, Abdulkareem said the continued stability of this university was sacrosanct.

“We have enjoyed it for the past 17 years and it has given us an image that draws the largest number of admission seekers within and outside our country to us.

“It is one of the identities that make us different and better than the others in Nigeria,’’ he said.

According to him, the continued stability of this great university remains non-negotiable.

The vice-chancellor said he was committed to championing the drive toward ensuring that the university becomes more reputable for research outputs, which could change the world for the better.

“This is achievable if we have a renewed energy, devotion, faith, attitude and ethos that can rekindle our unique UNILORIN spirit for attaining greater heights.’’

He said that he was committed to the promotion of staff and students’ welfare as well as sustaining the infrastructure development of the university.

The vice-chancellor also mentioned strategies which he intended to adopt over the next five years.

He said his administration was committed to re-orientation of staff for improved productivity, students’ attitude and commitment toward academic excellence and promotion of healthy as well as effective collaboration, among others.