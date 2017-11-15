- Advertisement -

Suspected hoodlums on Tuesday hacked a middle-aged man, identified as Osasu Omoruyi, to death in Oredo Local Government of Edo State.

The deceased, was abducted by the armed men from a popular bar along Sakponba Road in Benin, the state capital.

It was gathered that Omoruyi was taken to Uwa Street, off First East Circular road where he was said to have been gruesomely killed.

It was also learnt that some policemen were later invited by sympathizers to remove the lifeless body, which was subsequently deposited in a morgue.

The Police Public Relations Officers in Edo, Moses Nkombe, confirmed the incident.

Nkome, who is also the Deputy Superintendent of Police said, “The police had begun a manhunt for the suspects.”

He, however, called on residents to assist the agency with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.