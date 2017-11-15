- Advertisement -

The Delta State Police Command on Wednesday declared that there will be a restriction of vehicular movement across the popular Niger/Onitsha Bridge beginning from 12 mid-night on Friday, 17th November 2017 due to the Anambra State governorship election holding on Saturday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, in a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said during the restriction, only persons on official and emergency duties with genuine means of identification would be allowed passage.

The statement advised travellers to the states of South-East and South-South parts of the country to use alternative routes for their journey during the election period.

- Advertisement -

According to it, “Against the backdrop of the forthcoming Guber elections in Anambra State slated for Saturday, November 18th 2017, and the need to prevent any security breach around the Niger bridge linking Asaba, Delta State to Onitsha, Anambra State, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Zanna M. Ibrahim psc has ordered the restriction of vehicular movements through the Niger bridge with effect from 12 mid-night, Friday, 17th November 2017 till after the elections.

“The CP notes that only those on official and emergency duties with genuine means of identification will be allowed passage during the period of the restriction order.

“While regretting the inconvenience the restriction will cause commuters, especially those travelling to the South-East and South-South States, the CP enjoins them to take alternative routes or make do with other contingency plans as the restriction order is in the overall interest of public well being and safety.”