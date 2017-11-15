- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday called for calm, peace and respect for the constitution in Zimbabwe.

In a statement signed by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, he urged all political and military stakeholders in Zimbabwe to avoid any action that may plunge the country into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region.

“Every attempt must be made to resolve all contentious issues by constitutional means in Zimbabwe to save the country from avoidable political instability.” he said

It will be recalled that Zimbabwe’s military took over control of the country but the army generals said they have not staged a coup yet and that President Robert Mugabe is safe.

According to reports, the generals used state television on Tuesday night to vow to target “criminals” close to Mugabe.

- Advertisement -

Presently, the Zimbabwean army had cordoned off the Presidential seat of power and Parliament Building in the capital while helicopters circled the city centre, after the military announced it had taken over control of all government institutions.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police was not visible in the streets as soldiers controlled traffic movement while unconfirmed reports say a number of cabinet ministers and some top ruling Zanu-PF officials have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the ruling ZANU-PF party on Tuesday accused army chief General Constantino Chiwenga of “treasonable conduct” after he criticised Mugabe for sacking vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa’s dismissal left Mugabe’s wife Grace, 52, in prime position to succeed her husband as the next president — a succession strongly opposed by senior ranks in the military.