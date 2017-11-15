- Advertisement -

The founder of Forum for Emerging Leaders (FELs), an NGO, Mr Blessing Akinlosotu, has commended the Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for embarking on life-transforming programmes in the state.

Akinlosotu gave the commendation in an interview with journalists in Akure on Wednesday.

He listed some of the programmes to include: Development of the minds of young people and women of state, Solar for Girls, ICT for Girls and Summer Tennis Clinic for students.

Others he said were: Forum for the Wives of the Ondo State Government Officials, Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, Women Empowerment Programme and Arabirin Junior Tennis Club.

Akinlosotu said Anyanwu-Akeredolu needed to be applauded for her uncommon zeal toward the development of young people and women in state, in particular and Nigeria in general.

‘‘If you are in Ondo state, you will be convinced about the unprecedented innovation and empowerment going on among the young people through her uncommon zeal for the development of mankind.

‘‘What we have experienced few months ago has made us to believe that she is God-sent to the people of the Sunshine State and Nigeria at large.

‘‘The passion she has for the development of young people is highly commendable and must be applauded by a rational and conscience mind.

‘‘The Wife of the Governor has re-defined governance from the traditional way of a mere partying around to more modern approaches for the development of mankind.

‘’This is she is doing by using her office for the empowerment of young people and women of the state.

‘‘She deserves our appreciation to be able to do more for the young people of this state and the entire women folk.’’