The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the date for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar, made the announcement on Wednesday during a meeting in Abuja with critical stakeholders on the plans and programmes for the 2018 UTME and Direct Entry (DE).

The board proposed March 9 – 17 as the dates for the exam saying it checked carefully not to clash with other public examinations dates.

Oloyede also announced the dates for the mock examination for interested students would be running from January 22 – 27. He said the form would cost N5000.

He said, “The mock examination is starting the same date the sales of form is ending.

“Eye glasses are to be examined properly before candidates are allowed into the examination hall,” he said.

JAMB had, on Tuesday, said it will meet with key parastatals to brainstorm on the conduct of the examination and identify possible areas for review of the UTME.

Amongst the stakeholders are the Foreign Affairs Ministry officials, university lecturers, vice chancellors and rectors of polytechnics.

“We are also expecting top media executives, state commissioners of education and heads of colleges of education.

“Other stakeholders expected at the meeting are labour unions of Nigeria universities such as ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), among others,’’ Fabian Benjamin said on behalf of the board.

The board earlier banned the use of pens, wrist watches and other devices as part of the newly introduced measures for the 2018 UTME.