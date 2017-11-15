- Advertisement -

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, has resumed his duties as a legislator after seven months of suspension.

In March, the upper legislative chamber gave Ndume a six-month suspension to the lawmaker for allegedly embarrassing Senate President Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.

On Friday, the court said the suspension was illegal and directed the senate to ensure prompt payment of Ndume’s salaries and allowances.

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, on Tuesday said Ndume would be allowed to resume on Wednesday.

When he showed up at the red chamber on Wednesday, Ndume moved a motion on privilege and paid tribute to the late Isiaka Adeleke, who represented Osun west until his demise.

The former senate leader also asked the senate to observe a minute silence.

“The distinguished senator Isiaka Adeleke who was sitting right behind me, I used to call him my landlord,” Ndume said.

“I did not have the opportunity to pay my tribute and I want to appeal to this senate to stand for a minute silence an pray for the repose of his soul.”