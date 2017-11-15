- Advertisement -

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Ibrahim Idris, has directed the immediate arrest of politicians or group either inciting or making financial inducement to influence the outcome of Saturday’s Anambra governorship elections.

The I-G handed down the directive on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing officers and men of the Force Headquarters.

He, therefore, ordered all police officers to wear their conventional police attires, displaying their name tags for easy identification and warned against any acts inimical to the success of the election.

The number one cop advised them to do their best by avoiding issues capable of tarnishing the image and reputation of the police both during and after the elections.

“You must avoid extortion of money from either politicians or the electorate; any act that will infringe on the Electoral Act and the peaceful conduct of this election will not be tolerated.

“You must do your utmost best to protect the electorate, INEC officials and the election materials,” he said.

He urged them to refrain from all corrupt practices and work toward the success of the election.