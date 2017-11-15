- Advertisement -

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding barely three days to the governorship election in Anambra State.

- Advertisement -

The election is scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The meeting started shortly after Osinbajo presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a two-day visit to the South East.