Kaduna State Agriculture Core Delivery Team (CDT) is reviewing the State Agricultural Investment Plan to attract local and direct foreign investment to the sector.

The CDT in its November report indicated that the review would target information on priority crops such as ginger, maize, soybeans, tomato and rice being produced in commercial quantity in the state.

The report, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday, noted that the state currently produces 40 per cent of maize in Nigeria and is ranked first in ginger production.

According to the report, the state also has 4.5 million hectares of arable land out of which only 30 per cent is being utilized.

It stressed that inputs would be generated from all stakeholders including government ministries and agencies, to produce a document that would be investor friendly, so as to attract funds into the agriculture value chain in the state.

The World Bank had in its recent report, placed Kaduna state as one of the most improved states with regard to ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Mr Victor Adejoh of Synergos Nigeria, an NGO, said the review would ensure active participation of women and youths in crop production, thereby addressing unemployment.

“The purpose of the plan is to contribute to sustainable food and nutritional security, increase the income of rural households and secure the state’s economic growth.’’

According to him, the plan would also increase production, productivity and competitiveness in agriculture, with focus on client and consumer needs through building capacity of stakeholders.

“It will also improve the quantity and quality of public, private and development partner investment and policy alignment,” Adejo added.

The official stressed that even before the review of the document; the policy has helped in strengthening the system, enhanced farmers capacity, established market linkage and innovations.

He said Synergos had been active in facilitating discussions and interactions on policy direction and helped set up database for key crops produced in the state.