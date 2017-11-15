- Advertisement -

The Kano State Government has solicited the support of Old Boys Associations of various secondary schools in the state in its efforts to revamp the education sector.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad, made the appeal when he received National Executive Council members of Government Arabic Senior Secondary School Gwale Old Boys Association.

A statement by the ministry issued on Wednesday in Kano said the permanent secretary urged such associations to initiates projects and programmes that would add value to the quality of education imparted to students.

According to the statement, Ahmad disclosed that the government has approved the release of N37.8 million for the completion of the school assembly hall initiated by the association.

He said that work on the project would be executed through direct labour.

The permanent secretary commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for approving the release of the money and urged the association to support the administration to move the state forward.

Earlier, National Chairman of the association, Malam Nuhu Yahaya, thanked the government for the gesture and pledged more support for the government.