The Federal government has lamented plans to sabotage its school feeding programme by vendors, officials and middlemen.

Presidential Aide, Maryam Uwais, disclosed this at an agriculture dialogue in Abuja, where she complained that plans to support indigenous farmers are being frustrated.

She stated that the more the process is made transparent, the more it is hijacked by corrupt persons, at the expense of school children.

Young Farmers in their deliberation, agreed that there’s need for groups to collaborate and make agriculture, a better source of revenue, to both the government and farmers.