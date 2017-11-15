- Advertisement -

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in collaboration with UNICEF, on Tuesday in Abuja unveiled the 2016, 2017 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey Reports (MICS).

Mrs Pernille Ironside, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, said at the inauguration that the overall goal of the survey was to improve the lives of the citizens, among others.

Ironside: “The survey will aid NBS to monitor progress, national goals and commitment in the area of children, HIV/AIDS, development goals, sanitation, hygiene and education.”

She said that MICS survey measure key indicators that allowed countries to generate data for use in policies and programmes.

The UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, said that the surveys also helped in monitoring the progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other internationally agreed commitments.

Ironside, who identified the surveys as fifth in the series, said that it provided an opportunity for strengthening national statistical capacity by providing technical guidance on data gathering, quality of survey information, statistical tracking and analysis.

According to her, accurate data will aid government to adequately plan and implement policies geared toward the general wellbeing of its citizenry.

Also, Dr Yemi Kale, the Statistician-General of the Federation, said that the country had been able to improve development through accurate data gathering.

Kale said that starting from the first round of MICS survey there had been progressive changes in each round with remarkable successes.

According to him, the survey provides statistics to complement and assess the quality of data from recent national surveys such as Nigerian General Household Panel Survey (NGPHS) and National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

“The MICS survey has been the largest source of statistically sound and internationally comparable data on children and women worldwide.

“It will assist in ensuring quality of life of the citizens, especially women and children,” he said.